Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested

“This is becoming a major problem and this is how kids are sold into human trafficking.”
Missing 13 year old from Texas found in shed in Davidson Co., NC
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old girl from Texas was found locked in an outbuilding in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Law enforcement found she had been talking to 34-year-old Jorge Camacho through social media and said the discussions were “consistent with grooming and enticement.”

During a press conference, Davidson County Sheriff Richard Simmons warned parents of the dangers of social media and stressed that adults should monitor any and all online communications saying, “This is becoming a major problem and this is how kids are sold into human trafficking.”

Camacho allegedly paid the girl to leave home so he could pick her up in a car that was registered to an address in Davidson County. Camacho then took her to Lexington, N.C.

Deputies found the 13-year-old locked in an outbuilding on the curtilage. She was taken back to Dallas after treatment.

“I thank God we were able to find this young girl,” said Simmons.

Camacho was arrested and given a $1,250,000 bond. He was charged with the following felonies:

  • Child abduction
  • Felonious restraint of a child
  • Human trafficking
  • Statutory rape of a child under 15 (two counts)
  • Statutory sexual offense with a child under 15 (two counts)
  • Indecent liberties with a child

More charges are pending.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, we feel, so we’re still investigating this as well,” said Simmons.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Christopher Carranza
Report: Man entered house at night, assaulted child in bed
Matthew Richey
Man charged with murder after fight ends in shooting in Anderson Co.
Pedestrian hit by garbage truck in Anderson
Pedestrian hit, killed by garbage truck in Anderson, coroner says
Crash
Coroner identifies victim in Spartanburg Co. crash

Latest News

What's new? 3/14
What's new? 3/14
St. Patty's Day Dash and Bash 5K
St. Patty's Day Dash and Bash 5K
In Depth: Upstate fentanyl deaths
In Depth: Upstate fentanyl deaths
Car falls off embankment in Powdersville
Car falls off embankment in Powdersville
Waymon Glen Shirley
Man accused of groping woman at Spartanburg rehab facility