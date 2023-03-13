New development coming to former school district campus in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 2 confirmed that their former campus along Highway 9 was recently purchased by a development group that plans to turn the property into a shopping center.

Spartanburg School District 2 described the sale in the following statement.

“We are thankful for the assistance Mr. Ben Hines has provided the District in finding a buyer for the property. Our Board of Trustees and District Administration worked diligently to find a good buyer for this central piece of property in the Boiling Springs Community. Besides the income generated from the sale of the land, the development itself will generate tax revenue for decades to come. All of this new revenue will go a long way towards supporting our students and staff, not only in Boiling Springs, but in all of the communities we serve. The funds received directly from the sale will be appropriated to have the greatest impact for the students we serve.”

Ben Hines said the main attraction of the new development will be a new Target that will sit along Highway 9. Hines added that the shopping center will also include a Whataburger, a QuikTrip, a daycare and a ProGrin dental office for pediatric patients.

According to Hines, a separate developer bought another portion of the property to build a line of stores near the new Target. However, they have not announced what these stores could be.

Hines stated that Bright-Meyers, a propery company from Atlanta, GA, bought the property for around $6 million.

