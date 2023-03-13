Pedestrian hit, killed by garbage truck in Anderson, coroner says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a city garbage truck Monday morning.

The coroner said the crash happened on South Towers Street near West Benson Street.

The pedestrian was hit by a Anderson City trash truck, according to the coroner.

At this time, the pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for more details.

