Pedestrian hit, killed by garbage truck in Anderson, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a city garbage truck Monday morning.

The coroner said the crash happened on South Towers Street near West Benson Street.

The pedestrian was hit by a Anderson City trash truck, according to the coroner.

At this time, the pedestrian has not yet been identified.

