Pedestrian hit, killed by garbage truck in Anderson, coroner says
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a city garbage truck Monday morning.
The coroner said the crash happened on South Towers Street near West Benson Street.
The pedestrian was hit by a Anderson City trash truck, according to the coroner.
At this time, the pedestrian has not yet been identified.
Stay tuned for more details.
