Popular Greer hotdog restaurant closes after years in business

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rosie’s Hotdogs in Greer recently announced they were closing their doors following their last day of business on March 10, 2023.

The owners announced the closing in a post shared on social media Friday. They added in the comments couldn’t afford to stay open.

They later shared another message thanking their customers and everyone who supported the restaurant over the years.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.