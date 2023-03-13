Report: Man entered house at night, assaulted child in bed

SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday after he entered a home without being invited and assaulted a child.

According to the incident report, when two adults returned home from a party early Sunday morning they found 37-year-old Christopher Carranza inside their house.

Carranza had been at the same party with them, deputies said, but he had not been invited back to their home.

Deputies said they gathered evidence that revealed Carranza entered the house at night, went into a child’s bedroom and got into the victim’s bed. Carranza instructed the child to perform sexual acts, according to arrest warrants.

He was taken into custody at a home on Elaine Drive where he was found to be “grossly intoxicated,” deputies said. He is charged with public disorderly conduct, burglary, and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Deputies said Carranza has prior criminal convictions.

