Suspect found, arrested almost two weeks after deadly Greenwood shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers have arrested a suspect following a shooting that killed one person near Taggart Avenue on Tuesday night.

Officers said they responded to Taggart Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 28 after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the victim, identified as 40-year-old Martell Antwine Hamilton, died from his injuries at Self Regional Healthcare ER.

On Monday, March 13, officers announced they found the suspect, 35-year-old Jeremy John Smith.

They added he is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.