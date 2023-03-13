Suspect found, arrested almost two weeks after deadly Greenwood shooting

The Greenwood Police Department said officers responded to the shooting on Tuesday night
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers have arrested a suspect following a shooting that killed one person near Taggart Avenue on Tuesday night.

Officers said they responded to Taggart Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 28 after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the victim, identified as 40-year-old Martell Antwine Hamilton, died from his injuries at Self Regional Healthcare ER.

On Monday, March 13, officers announced they found the suspect, 35-year-old Jeremy John Smith.

They added he is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Laurens County nightclub shooting injures two
WANTED: Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting a bar
Three die in Spartanburg car collision
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Matthew Richey
Man charged with murder after fight ends in shooting in Anderson Co.
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Black school choir reunion concert
Black school choir reunion concert
First responder vehicle involved in crash
First responder vehicle involved in crash
robotic surgery
Bon Secours doctors say robotic surgery helping advance medicine
New Books to Check Out This Month
New Books to Check Out This Month