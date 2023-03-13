TRAFFIC: Crews working to repair road washed out by rainfall in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials said crews are working to repair a portion of a road that was washed out due to recent rainfall.
Officials said Anderson County Roads & Bridges will be repairing Camson Road.
According to officials, the repair is estimated to be a two-week project.
Officials mentioned that there is an outage in the vicinity of Electric City Gymnastics and Pickens Construction.
