Truck falls down embankment near river in Powdersville
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews worked to retrieve a truck that fell down an embankment near a river in Powdersville Monday morning.

The truck went down the embankment along River Road.

Crews were able to successfully pull the truck out just before 11 a.m.

There is no word on whether injuries were reported or not.

