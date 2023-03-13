Truck falls down embankment near river in Powdersville

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews worked to retrieve a truck that fell down an embankment near a river in Powdersville Monday morning.

The truck went down the embankment along River Road.

Crews were able to successfully pull the truck out just before 11 a.m.

There is no word on whether injuries were reported or not.

MORE NEWS: TRAFFIC: Crews working to repair road washed out by rainfall in Anderson

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.