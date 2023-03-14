Boil water advisory issued for affected areas in Clinton

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials issued a boil water advisory for affected areas in Clinton on Tuesday.

According to officials, the city is repairing a water main near the intersection of 308 and Elizabeth Street.

Water customers in affected areas are advised to boil their water at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

The areas affected include the following:

  • Highway 308 (from Madden Road to Elizabeth Street)
  • Elvis Pressley Drive
  • Buddy Hunt Circle
  • Helen Street
  • Ike Ray’s Trailer Park
  • Madden Road

If anyone has questions, call the City of Clinton Water Plant at (864) 833-7526.

