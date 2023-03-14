Boil water advisory issued for affected areas in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials issued a boil water advisory for affected areas in Clinton on Tuesday.

According to officials, the city is repairing a water main near the intersection of 308 and Elizabeth Street.

Water customers in affected areas are advised to boil their water at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

The areas affected include the following:

Highway 308 (from Madden Road to Elizabeth Street)

Elvis Pressley Drive

Buddy Hunt Circle

Helen Street

Ike Ray’s Trailer Park

Madden Road

If anyone has questions, call the City of Clinton Water Plant at (864) 833-7526.

