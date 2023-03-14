Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co., dispatch confirms
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg fire dispatch announced that crews are responding to a fire along New Cut Road near Campobello.
Officials said the call came in around 5:40 p.m. However, details are limited as crews continue fighting the fire.
This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.
