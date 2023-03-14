Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash on Tuesday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 7:39 a.m. on I-26 near the 44 mile marker.

Troopers said a 63-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was traveling west when they traveled off the right-side of the road, hitting an embankment and then a bridge pillar.

The driver passed away at the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time.

