Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash on Tuesday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 7:39 a.m. on I-26 near the 44 mile marker.

Troopers said a 63-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was traveling west when they traveled off the right-side of the road, hitting an embankment and then a bridge pillar.

The driver passed away at the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Carranza
Report: Man entered house at night, assaulted child in bed
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Matthew Richey
Man charged with murder after fight ends in shooting in Anderson Co.
Pedestrian hit by garbage truck in Anderson
Pedestrian hit, killed by garbage truck in Anderson, coroner says
Crash
Coroner identifies victim in Spartanburg Co. crash

Latest News

Derrick Perkins
BRPD: Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested on unrelated charges
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC attorney general joins 20 states filing brief in support of fairness in women’s sports
Boushall Middle School was placed on lockdown after a robbery at a nearby Dollar General....
Suspects wanted for stealing 1 mil. worth of jewelery at Westgate Mall, police say
New viral drink trend on college campuses
New viral drink trend on college campuses