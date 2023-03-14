First Alert Weather Day for another freeze Wednesday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plenty of sun this week, but unseasonably cold temperatures and another freeze lie ahead.

A late-season shot of polar air has arrived here in the Southeast, funneled south between Canadian high pressure over Missouri and a powerful nor’easter over New England. This already led to sub-freezing temperatures this morning, and we’ve got at least one more round to go. Even with mostly sunny skies, we will not see much of a warmup this afternoon. Highs will run as many as 20 degrees below average for mid-March, reaching only the upper 30s to low 40s across the mountains and low 50s upstate. Breezy conditions will have it feeling more like the 30s at times in the mountains, so make sure to layer up in full winter attire!

Another round of sub-freezing temperatures is expected tonight, and it will likely be a bit colder than what we already woke up to on Tuesday. Widespread lows in the 20s are expected overnight, including upstate locations. A Freeze Warning will be in effect again from 11:00 PM until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, but this could be upgraded to a Hard Freeze Warning later today. For reference, a hard freeze occurs when temperatures dip below 28 degrees for two hours or more, and has a greater potential to kill sensitive or unprotected plants. Keep your greenery covered, or indoors tonight and be ready to layer up again in the morning.

Daytime temperatures will fare a little better on Wednesday. Still below average, but we’ll get back to 50s and low 60s with mostly sunny skies. It’s Thursday when we start to round the corner. Sunshine will continue with afternoon highs getting into the low and mid 60s. A welcome change from the cold start to the week.

Looking ahead to St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, you’ll want to have an umbrella on hand if you plan to head out to celebrate. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will at least stay in the low to mid 60s, so it will still be reasonably comfortable. Showers will continue into Saturday morning before clear skies develop in the afternoon. We’ll hang on to sunshine for the remainder of the weekend with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

