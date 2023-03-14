Fountain Inn Police warn community of individual posing as officer

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department is warning the community about an individual who is posing as a police officer.

According to police, an incident occurred over the weekend where a person posing as a police officer initiated a traffic stop, in a vehicle that had one, single steady blue light.

Officers say during normal traffic stop the driver will see multiple blue and white lights flashing in a pattern and hear a siren.

If the vehicle initiating the traffic stop is unmarked, the driver should call 911 or the non-emergency number 864-862-4461.

The driver should also turn on the flashers, and look for a safe, well-lit and populated area to pull over.

If anyone other questions about what to do, call Fountain Inn Police or stop by the police station.

