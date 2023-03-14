Fountain Inn Police warn community of individual posing as officer

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department is warning the community about an individual who is posing as a police officer.

According to police, an incident occurred over the weekend where a person posing as a police officer initiated a traffic stop, in a vehicle that had one, single steady blue light.

Officers say during normal traffic stop the driver will see multiple blue and white lights flashing in a pattern and hear a siren.

If the vehicle initiating the traffic stop is unmarked, the driver should call 911 or the non-emergency number 864-862-4461.

The driver should also turn on the flashers, and look for a safe, well-lit and populated area to pull over.

If anyone other questions about what to do, call Fountain Inn Police or stop by the police station.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.