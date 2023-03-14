Greenville leaders plan to sell City Hall for redevelopment, move offices near Falls Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is selling its 206 S Main Street City Hall office. In a council work session Monday night, they agreed to pursue another property with a better view of Falls Park. Main Street has been the home of City Hall since 1973. In a $12.5 million deal, the city council agreed to sell City Hall to M. Peters Group.

“It’s the center of Main street is it’s ideal and we can put parking underneath it,” said Mark Peters, the president of M. Peters Group.

The building needs nearly $16 million worth of renovations, including new elevators and plumbing. Peters Group plans to not only do that but make it an office building and add 6 additional stories for condos.

“Our goal is to have a restaurant on the first floor, then a coffee shop to make it a little more people-friendly right now it’s a little stiff,” said Peters.

Plan A, is for city hall to move next door to the Bohemian Lodge at 55 Camperdown Way. To move and renovate that space, it’ll cost $14 million.

“It’s not just the benefit of the Camperdown building is the fit for the city hall service, but it’s also protecting and preserving a real gem on the river,” said Councilwoman Dorthey Dowe during the meeting.

The first two floors would include the mayor’s office, council chambers and more. Some other offices would move to the city’s Halton Way building. That move could be done in 2024.

But if that deal doesn’t work out, plan B, the city will stay on only the first 5 floors of South Main, renovated by the Peters Group. That project would take three years to complete.

City leaders say the decision to sell came down to what makes the most sense. Moving out of the South Main Street building will be much cheaper than renovating the entire building. Plus, they’d have more space. To learn more, click here.

