Man taken into custody on multiple charges including kidnapping

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found a man from the Midlands who is wanted for several charges in Walhalla.

According to deputies, 38-year-old Ralph Jake Goss Jr. of Columbia, SC is wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants from the Walhalla Police Department on charges of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. The charges are from an investigation that occurred at a West Main Street business on March 12.

The Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a call on March 14 around 7:28 a.m. from a woman at a home at Heath Road. The caller said that a white male wearing tennis shoes and a gray hoodie knocked on her door and asked for assistance regarding a flat tire. The man was driving a white older model Honda.

Deputies said when they arrive, the man, identified as Goss, ran into the woods. Additional law enforcement was called to the scene where they remain searching for him.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also obtained arrest warrants against Goss on charges of failure to stop for a blue light and resisting arrest in relation to Tuesday morning’s incident on Heath Drive.

Deputies said he was taken into custody in the area of Dr. John’s Road and Phillip Lear Road.

MORE NEWS: Your questions answered: Chat with Grace Runkel at 10 a.m. about the Murdaugh trial

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.