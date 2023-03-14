Oconee County deputies looking for man wanted on kidnapping charge

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man from the Midlands who is wanted for several charges in Walhalla.

According to deputies, 38-year-old Ralph Jake Goss Jr. of Columbia, SC is currently wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants from the Walhalla Police Department on charges of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. The charges are from an investigation that occurred at a West Main Street business on March 12.

The Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a call on March 14 around 7:28 a.m. from a woman at a home at Heath Road. The caller said that a white male wearing tennis shoes and a gray hoodie knocked on her door and asked for assistance regarding a flat tire. The man was driving a white older model Honda.

Deputies said when they arrive, the man, identified as Goss, ran into the woods. Additional law enforcement was called to the scene where they remain searching for him.

Goss is described as five foot ten and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is also said to be in possession of a knife.

If you come in contact with 38 year old Ralph Jake Goss, Jr., call 911. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office advises people to not come in direct contact with Goss, Jr.

MORE NEWS: Your questions answered: Chat with Grace Runkel at 10 a.m. about the Murdaugh trial

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.