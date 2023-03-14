Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After nearly two decades in downtown Greenville, the owner of Smoke on the Water says the restaurant may have to move.

In a post on Facebook, owner Mike Shuler said rising rent prices have him considering relocating the restaurant, although he is discussing the situation with the property’s landlord.

“I want to thank everyone for their support, and also let them know that we are definitely not closing,” Shuler said. “If we cannot work something out at 1 Augusta, then we will relocate elsewhere.”

Smoke on the Water, “a saucy Southern tavern”, opened at the intersection of Augusta Street and South Main Street in 2004.

