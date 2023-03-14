SC Attorney General discusses what’s next for Murdaugh and the crimes he faces

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Last week, FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty sat down with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to reflect on Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial and discuss what is next for Murdaugh as he faces other crimes.

Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son following a six-week trial that ended earlier this month. However, Murdaugh still faces 99 charges for his alleged financial crimes.

“My position on that is everyone that he stole from, everyone that he lied to, and that was harmed by his actions, they deserve their day in court too,” Wilson said. “So we’re going to pursue those charges to their logical end and hold him accountable regardless of whether he’s in prison for life or not.”

Wilson also talked about the fact that Murdaugh admitted to many of the alleged financial crimes during his time testifying on the stand. “We’re going to use everything that we can legally under the rules of court to hold him accountable for what he did,” Wilson stated.

We also asked Wilson about another case rumors have connected Murdaugh and his family to.

In 2021, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reopened an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old whose body was found near a road in Hampton County in 2015, based on information uncovered during the investigation into Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s murders.

Since then, many have speculated that Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster Murdaugh may have been involved.

“What I can tell people is this office will always pursue the pursuit of the truth of any case that is open and being investigated,” Wilson said. “And whatever evidence is determined from that investigation, it will be assessed and evaluated, and we will pursue it if we at all possibly can.”

Wilson also addressed the rumors about potential suspects saying, “I’m not going to comment on anything that possibly could be pending or not pending. I’m not gonna say that there is. I just don’t want to feed the rumor mill.”

