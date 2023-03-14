Suspects wanted for stealing 1 mil. worth of jewelery at Westgate Mall, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for suspects wanted for a break-in at a jewelry store at Westgate Mall.

According to the department, on March 6 at approximately 8:46 p.m., police were called to Queens Jewelers at the mall in reference to a burglary.

Police said the owner of the business received an alarm notification to his business after store hours. The owner viewed his NEST cameras on his phone and saw three suspects stealing jewelry from the display cases. The owner said over one million dollars in high-end merchandise was taken including gold chains, watches, rings, and bracelets.

At this time, there have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department.

Since 2020, police said there have been 10 burglary incidents at Westgate Mall. Five of those burglaries were in 2023:

The first incident occurred on Jan. 15, 2023 at Super Kicks. No one has been arrested.

The next three incidents all took place on Feb. 10, 2023 at Smoke Station, Snipes and Footlocker. Several minors were arrested for their involvement in these break-ins.

The fifth was the robbery on March 6 at Queens Jewelry. No one has been arrested.

