Teen in custody on attempted murder charges after shooting in Greenwood
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting is now in custody.
According to police, the shooting happened on Seaboard Avenue on Friday, March 10.
Officers said the suspect, 17-year-old Tynavi Fuller, turned himself in Tuesday morning.
Fuller is facing attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.
