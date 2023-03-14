Teen in custody on attempted murder charges after shooting in Greenwood

Tynavi Fuller
Tynavi Fuller(Greenwood Police Department)
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting is now in custody.

According to police, the shooting happened on Seaboard Avenue on Friday, March 10.

Officers said the suspect, 17-year-old Tynavi Fuller, turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Fuller is facing attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.

