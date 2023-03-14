TRAFFIC: Overturned truck fire shuts down I-26 in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said a crash involving an overturned truck fire has shut down the interstate in Asheville.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened at 9:20 a.m. on I-26 near mile marker 31 heading east. The road is also closed near the I-40 interchange.

Officials said crews are expected to finish clearing the scene by 1:30 p.m.

The following detour is encouraged to drivers:

Drivers on I-26 east must take exit 1B and continue straight on NC 191south to re-access I-26.

Drivers on I-40 east wishing to access I-26 east must continue on I-40 east to exit 50 and turn right. Continue on US 25 south for 5.3 miles to NC 146 and turn right. Continue for 1.9 miles on NC 146 west in order to re-access I-26 east.



