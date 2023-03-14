TRAFFIC: Overturned truck fire shuts down I-26 in Asheville
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said a crash involving an overturned truck fire has shut down the interstate in Asheville.
According to NCDOT, the crash happened at 9:20 a.m. on I-26 near mile marker 31 heading east. The road is also closed near the I-40 interchange.
Officials said crews are expected to finish clearing the scene by 1:30 p.m.
The following detour is encouraged to drivers:
- Drivers on I-26 east must take exit 1B and continue straight on NC 191south to re-access I-26.
- Drivers on I-40 east wishing to access I-26 east must continue on I-40 east to exit 50 and turn right.
- Continue on US 25 south for 5.3 miles to NC 146 and turn right.
- Continue for 1.9 miles on NC 146 west in order to re-access I-26 east.
