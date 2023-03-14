Upstate middle school teacher charged after incident involving a minor

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said a middle school teacher was recently charged after allegedly providing contraband to a minor who was not a student at the school.

Officers said Michael Wolfe was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and taken into custody last week. They added that he was given a $15,000 bond and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.

According to officers, Wolfe is a teacher at Mauldin Middle School, and the school stated earlier today that he was on administrative leave.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the incident or Wolfe’s current status with the school. We will update this story as we learn more.

