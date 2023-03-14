Watchdog group wants Ten Commandments removed from Upstate courthouse

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) is calling on an Upstate courthouse to remove a Ten Commandments display after they say a concerned citizen contacted them.

FFRF sent a letter to the chairman of Laurens County Council saying the religious plaque, located in a hallway next to the courtroom, shows an “unconstitutional display of favoritism towards religion.”

A resident who was summoned for jury duty reported the display to FFRF.

The Ten Commandments plaque was placed in the courthouse by the county council in 2001.

FOX Carolina reached out to Laurens County Council for comment on the letter.

