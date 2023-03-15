2 Upstate schools named Palmetto’s Finest

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate schools were named 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Schools by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA).

The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 15 on SCETV.

The schools underwent an intensive application process requiring self-evaluation, peer review and two on-site examinations. The application and visits verified evidence of exceptional student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities and school culture.

Both Woodmont High School of Greenville and Southwood Academy of the Arts in Anderson were named.

“The Palmetto’s Finest award winners are models of innovation throughout our state,” said Beth Phibbs, SCASA executive director. “They set the standard of excellence by creating an outstanding school culture which includes setting high expectations and providing numerous opportunities for leadership.”

Other schools include Lake Murray Elementary School in Chapin, John W. Moore Middle School in Florence and Lake Murray Elementary School in Lexington.

