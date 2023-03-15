Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Buncombe Co.

Paul Pearson
Paul Pearson(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Paul David Pearson, a missing 54-year-old from the Candler area of Buncombe Co.

Deputies said Pearson was last seen leaving his house on March 12 wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies described Pearson as 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes. They added that he could be going by the alias “John David McKinney.”

Anyone with information regarding Pearson is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

