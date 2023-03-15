Deputies searching for woman in stolen vehicle in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COOUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman after a vehicle was stolen from cemetery.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white 2015 Ford Explorers was stolen from Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, March 13.

Deputies said the SUV has blacked-out windows and a black aftermarket grill, with a locked Reece Hitch Pin that is neon yellow.

It is believed to be occupied by Sandra Marie Stewart, deputies said.

She is known to frequent the Swannanoa and Candler areas.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Det. Sexton at 828-250-4483.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.