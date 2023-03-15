Employee accused of gifting customer nearly $10K in bogus return scam

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A retail employee is accused of helping a customer make multiple fictitious returns while giving them thousands in store credit.

Investigators say 19-year-old Liliana Holbrook made 46 returns for a customer without receipts while working at a Floor and Decor store and gave them gift cards totaling more than $9,000 in exchange.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Holbrook also altered driver’s license numbers so the customer, later identified as 50-year-old Brian Barnes, wouldn’t get flagged.

Authorities said Holbrook was receiving tips from Barnes for assistance with the returns.

The 19-year-old was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and is facing a felony complicity charge.

Authorities said Holbrook worked at the store for less than a month while handling the bogus returns.

The sheriff’s office said they issued an arrest warrant for Barnes regarding a different theft offense where he reportedly took items from an area Lowe’s that included a Dewalt nail gun.

“He is a known suspect that has committed theft offenses in the past,” the sheriff’s office wrote in Barnes’ criminal complaint.

