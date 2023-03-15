Furman arrives in Orlando for first March Madness appearance in 43 years
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Furman men’s basketball team has arrived in Orlando to begin its NCAA Tournament journey.
The 13th-seeded Paladins will face the 4th-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in first-round action in the NCAA South Regional at the Amway Center on Thursday, March 16. Tip-off is set for 12:40 p.m.
This game will be Furman’s first tournament appearance since 1980.
The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to face the winner of No. 12 seed College of Charleston and No. 5 seed San Diego State on Saturday, March 18 at the Amway Center.
MORE NEWS: Dorman high school announces hiring of new football head coach
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.