Furman arrives in Orlando for first March Madness appearance in 43 years

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Furman men’s basketball team has arrived in Orlando to begin its NCAA Tournament journey.

The 13th-seeded Paladins will face the 4th-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in first-round action in the NCAA South Regional at the Amway Center on Thursday, March 16. Tip-off is set for 12:40 p.m.

This game will be Furman’s first tournament appearance since 1980.

The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to face the winner of No. 12 seed College of Charleston and No. 5 seed San Diego State on Saturday, March 18 at the Amway Center.

MORE NEWS: Dorman high school announces hiring of new football head coach

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke on the Water Not Closing
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
Years after Pendleton quadruple homicide, sheriff names persons of interest
Suspects from jewelry story robbery
Suspects wanted for stealing 1 mil. worth of jewelry at Westgate Mall, police say
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Crash
Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Jake Morris
Dorman high school announces hiring of new football head coach
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Cleveland Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, reports say
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston holds up the championship trophy after defeating Tennessee 74-58...
South Carolina No. 1 overall seed in women’s NCAA Tournament
Furman NCAA Tournament
NCAA tournament Upstate rankings