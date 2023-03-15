Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill

Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022 taxable years.(Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) — Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022 taxable years.

The AFY 2023 budget signed by Gov. Kemp on March 10 accounts for the special refund, with over $1 billion in surplus funds on its way back to taxpayers. This is the second year in a row of income tax refunds.

“While some in Washington D.C. are calling for tax increases, we’re sending money back to hardworking Georgians,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “And while they want to grow government, we’re growing opportunity. Last year, we returned over a billion dollars to the taxpayers of our state, and I’m proud we’re doing it again. Thank you to those in the General Assembly who supported this measure to help Georgia families fighting through 40-year high inflation.”

The Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin issuing the special income tax refunds within six to eight weeks. Taxpayers must file their 2021 and 2022 taxes prior to receiving the refund. Just as last year, single tax filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250, head of household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375, and married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500, based on an individual or couple’s tax liability. DOR will issue the overwhelming majority of special income tax refunds by July 1 of this year, for those who file on or before April 18.

Georgia taxpayers will have the ability to check the status of this special tax refund via an additional tool on the DOR website, expected to launch in 6-8 weeks.

