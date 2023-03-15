Lawsuit settled after pro-life Greenville students reportedly kicked out of national museum

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), a Christian-based legal organization, announced that they recently settled a lawsuit with the Smithsonian’s Air & Space Museum regarding students from Greenville who were reportedly kicked out for wearing hats depicting pro-life messages.

ACLJ said on Friday, January 20, a group of students, parents and teachers from a Catholic school in Greenville were attending the 50th Annual National March for Life in Washington, DC.

After the march, the law firm said some of the students and adults visited the Smithsonian, where they were reportedly confronted several times by museum staff and told to remove their hats because they showed “political speech.” The group was eventually kicked out by a security guard because they continued to wear them.

On March 14, the ACLJ announced they entered a consent order and preliminary injunction with the Smith National Air and Space Museum. The order states that museum workers can’t prohibit any “visitors to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum from wearing hats or other clothing with messages, including religious and political speech so long as the visitors’ conduct is otherwise in compliance with Smithsonian policy.”

Jordan Sekulow, Executive Director of the ACLJ, said while they consider this a win for their clients, they plan to enter a mediation period with the museum to see if they can get to the bottom of why their clients were “targeted.”

You can read the entire order down below.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.