Lawsuit settled after pro-life Greenville students reportedly kicked out of national museum

Upstate students reportedly kicked out of museum
Upstate students reportedly kicked out of museum(American Center for Law and Justice)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), a Christian-based legal organization, announced that they recently settled a lawsuit with the Smithsonian’s Air & Space Museum regarding students from Greenville who were reportedly kicked out for wearing hats depicting pro-life messages.

ACLJ said on Friday, January 20, a group of students, parents and teachers from a Catholic school in Greenville were attending the 50th Annual National March for Life in Washington, DC.

After the march, the law firm said some of the students and adults visited the Smithsonian, where they were reportedly confronted several times by museum staff and told to remove their hats because they showed “political speech.” The group was eventually kicked out by a security guard because they continued to wear them.

On March 14, the ACLJ announced they entered a consent order and preliminary injunction with the Smith National Air and Space Museum. The order states that museum workers can’t prohibit any “visitors to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum from wearing hats or other clothing with messages, including religious and political speech so long as the visitors’ conduct is otherwise in compliance with Smithsonian policy.”

Jordan Sekulow, Executive Director of the ACLJ, said while they consider this a win for their clients, they plan to enter a mediation period with the museum to see if they can get to the bottom of why their clients were “targeted.”

You can read the entire order down below.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Christopher Carranza
Report: Man entered house at night, assaulted child in bed
Matthew Richey
Man charged with murder after fight ends in shooting in Anderson Co.
Pedestrian hit by garbage truck in Anderson
Pedestrian hit, killed by garbage truck in Anderson, coroner says
Crash
Coroner identifies victim in Spartanburg Co. crash

Latest News

This week, the owner of Smoke on the Water took to social media about the rising cost of rent...
‘Saucy Southern tavern’ and customers address rising rent and relocation
Fire near Campobello
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co., dispatch confirms
Alan wilson interview
SC Attorney General discusses crimes and charges Alex Murdaugh still faces
Upstate Fentanyl Deaths
Upstate Fentanyl Deaths