Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit, shares video of encounter with accuser

Surveillance video appears to show Michael Irvin speaking with his accuser in a brief encounter at a Phoenix-area hotel. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A lawsuit involving Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been refiled on Tuesday afternoon in Maricopa County Superior Court.

According to KPHO, Irvin is accused of misconduct at a Phoenix-area hotel during Super Bowl week and has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott International Inc., along with listing four hotel employees.

The lawsuit alleges that a false misconduct claim caused him to be kicked out of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel and removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage.

This week, Irvin and his attorney, Levi McCathern, shared a portion of security camera footage of the encounter that reportedly happened at the Renaissance Hotel.

KPHO reports it obtained an edited surveillance video that appeared to show Irvin touching his accuser in the elbow twice in a brief encounter in the hotel lobby.

The Associated Press reports that Irvin and his attorneys have been actively working to prove to the public that the Hall of Fame wide receiver is innocent.

Last week, witnesses Phil Watkins and Bryn Davis appeared at a news conference by video link with Irvin and his attorney. They claimed the encounter was friendly between Irvin and the employee without seeing anything inappropriate.

“The allegations are nonsense,” McCathern said. “We need to immediately get Michael back to work, and I believe Renaissance needs to apologize.”

Marriott representatives reportedly invited Irvin to watch the surveillance video previously but he chose not to.

Irvin said the allegations have cost him paid appearances and ruined his reputation. He briefly appeared during NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage before being pulled after opening night.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke on the Water Not Closing
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
Years after Pendleton quadruple homicide, sheriff names persons of interest
Suspects from jewelry story robbery
Suspects wanted for stealing 1 mil. worth of jewelry at Westgate Mall, police say
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Crash
Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Trail analysts answer your questions
Your questions answered: Chat with trial analysts about Murdaugh case
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Car seat safety tips
Experts share best practices for parents shopping for a child car seat
FILE - The downed $32 million U.S. drone, which contains sensitive technology, has not been...
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
Experts share best practices for parents shopping for a child car seat