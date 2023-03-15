Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050

The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite some progress, Alzheimer’s disease poses a growing concern in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of Alzheimer’s patients is expected to double by the year 2050, resulting in 13 million people with the affliction.

Health officials said that, although some treatments look promising, many elderly people are still reluctant to talk about cognitive problems with their doctors.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with memory issues should promptly touch base with a provider.

Officials there also said the national cost for caring for people with dementia-related problems rose to $345 billion in 2023, which is up $24 billion from 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke on the Water Not Closing
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
Years after Pendleton quadruple homicide, sheriff names persons of interest
Suspects from jewelry story robbery
Suspects wanted for stealing 1 mil. worth of jewelry at Westgate Mall, police say
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Crash
Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Agreement Reached After Kids Kicked Out
Agreement Reached After Kids Kicked Out
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly...
Police: Man shoots roommate over $10; body found in trash can
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s mother asks for donations for independent autopsy