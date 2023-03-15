Officers searching for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for Chyanne Weavil, a 16-year-old who reportedly ran away from DSS custody on March 10, 2023.

Deputies described Weavil as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds. They added that she has dirty blond hair and a tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

