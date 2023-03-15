Officers searching for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Greenville

Chyanne Weavil
Chyanne Weavil(Greenville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for Chyanne Weavil, a 16-year-old who reportedly ran away from DSS custody on March 10, 2023.

Deputies described Weavil as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds. They added that she has dirty blond hair and a tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke on the Water opened on Augusta Street in downtown Greenville in 2004.
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
Suspects from jewelry story robbery
Suspects wanted for stealing 1 mil. worth of jewelry at Westgate Mall, police say
The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
Years after Pendleton quadruple homicide, sheriff names persons of interest
Crash
Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’

Latest News

Update on ACLJ lawsuit
Agreement reached after pro-life Greenville students reportedly kicked out of national museum
New Developments in Cold Case From 2015
New Developments in Cold Case From 2015
Crews Respond to Fire Near Campobello
Crews Respond to Fire Near Campobello
Laurens County Courthouse controversy
Laurens County Courthouse controversy