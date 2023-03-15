Pepperidge Farm reveals new Charleston-inspired cookie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pepperidge Farms unveiled its new birthday cake cookies that were influenced by Charleston, South Carolina.

The soft baked cookies are filled with white chocolate chips, colorful sprinkles and cage-free eggs, according to the company.

“Our new, deliciously decadent soft baked birthday cake cookies are named after Charleston, a destination that has become popular to celebrate life’s milestones, including birthdays,” said Soroor Rahnama, marketing director of cookies at Campbell Snacks.

Rahnama said they “wanted to create an entirely new cookie experience” for fans to indulge so they tied in the famous street colors of Charleston’s “Rainbow Row” into the cookie’s rainbow sprinkles to “give fans even more reason to celebrate”.

Pepperidge Farm’s birthday cake cookies are available in U.S. stores at a suggested retail price of $5.09 for an 8.6 ounce bag.

