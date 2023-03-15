Rescued Upstate squirrel celebrates 7th birthday

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Remember Theodora, the gray squirrel who gained a fan following after she was rescued in Anderson? She is celebrating her 7th birthday!

Theodora was found as a baby by Kristy Vassey and her family when they were cleaning out a gutter. Raised by humans since she was just two weeks old, the family said there was something special about Theodora, who was unusually social.

Theodora, a gray squirrel rescued in the Upstate who gained an internet following for her cute costumes, celebrates her 7th birthday. (Kristy Vassey)

Vassey has rescued hundreds of other squirrels who were released back into the wild.

Theodora, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, became an internet celebrity for her cute costumes. FOX Carolina first covered her rescue back in 2017.

She enjoys trips to the pet store and occasional fast food treats.

