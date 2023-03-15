Rescued Upstate squirrel celebrates 7th birthday

Theodora was found as a baby by Kristy Vassey and her family when they were cleaning out a gutter.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Remember Theodora, the gray squirrel who gained a fan following after she was rescued in Anderson? She is celebrating her 7th birthday!

Theodora was found as a baby by Kristy Vassey and her family when they were cleaning out a gutter. Raised by humans since she was just two weeks old, the family said there was something special about Theodora, who was unusually social.

Theodora, a gray squirrel rescued in the Upstate who gained an internet following for her cute...
Theodora, a gray squirrel rescued in the Upstate who gained an internet following for her cute costumes, celebrates her 7th birthday.(Kristy Vassey)

Vassey has rescued hundreds of other squirrels who were released back into the wild.

Theodora, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, became an internet celebrity for her cute costumes. FOX Carolina first covered her rescue back in 2017.

She enjoys trips to the pet store and occasional fast food treats.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke on the Water Not Closing
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
Years after Pendleton quadruple homicide, sheriff names persons of interest
Suspects from jewelry story robbery
Suspects wanted for stealing 1 mil. worth of jewelry at Westgate Mall, police say
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Crash
Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Deputies are searching for a stolen vehicle in Buncombe County.
Deputies searching for woman in stolen vehicle in Buncombe Co.
The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
Years after Pendleton quadruple homicide, sheriff names persons of interest
Furman Paladins arrive in Orlando for NCAA Tournament
Furman arrives in Orlando for first March Madness appearance in 43 years
Furman Paladins arrive in Orlando for NCAA Tournament
Furman Paladins arrive in Orlando for NCAA Tournament