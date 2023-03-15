‘Saucy Southern tavern’ and customers address rising rent and relocation

This week, the owner of Smoke on the Water took to social media about the rising cost of rent and now customers are concerned over relocation.
This week, the owner of Smoke on the Water took to social media about the rising cost of rent...
This week, the owner of Smoke on the Water took to social media about the rising cost of rent and now customers are concerned over relocation.(FOX Carolina)
By Arthur Mondale
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular restaurant in Greenville’s west end may soon be forced to move. This week, the owner of Smoke on the Water took to social media about the rising cost of rent and now customers are concerned over a possible closure.

First, owner Mike Shuler tells FOX Carolina that Smoke on the Water is not closing, which brings a sigh of relief to fans of “saucy Southern taverns,” but that’s just part of what’s going on.

The restaurant opened in 2004, providing a “taste of the South” in an upscale and casual environment. It’s worked, and some staff have been there for 15 years. Meanwhile, on the exterior there’s been some changes, with noticeable vacancies, newer businesses and housing developments in the west end.

And in a post of Facebook, Shuler says rising rent prices have him considering relocating the restaurant. He told us by phone that the lease isn’t up until the spring of next year, meanwhile customers we spoke with say they want to see more government support for priced out businesses and more casual dining downtown and in the city’s west end.

“I think we need ‘pick up and go’ places, we need a small grocery store downtown – that would be amazing because of all the apartments they’ve been building,” said Annette Dumont, Greenville west end resident. “I think casual sandwich shops would be awesome. But we get a lot of chain restaurants, we get a lot of restaurant chains from Charleston who bring their high end dining experiences here and to me we need local investment in our local businesses.”

Dumont wonders with the city ranking as one of the nation’s fastest growing tourist destinations where are the tourists dining during their visits. Meanwhile, Shuler says he survived COVID and three years of construction, he hopes to have more good news in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Christopher Carranza
Report: Man entered house at night, assaulted child in bed
Matthew Richey
Man charged with murder after fight ends in shooting in Anderson Co.
Pedestrian hit by garbage truck in Anderson
Pedestrian hit, killed by garbage truck in Anderson, coroner says
Crash
Coroner identifies victim in Spartanburg Co. crash

Latest News

Upstate students reportedly kicked out of museum
Lawsuit settled after pro-life Greenville students reportedly kicked out of national museum
Fire near Campobello
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co., dispatch confirms
Alan wilson interview
SC Attorney General discusses crimes and charges Alex Murdaugh still faces
Upstate Fentanyl Deaths
Upstate Fentanyl Deaths