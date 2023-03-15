Spartanburg man sentenced to prison for manslaughter, armed robbery

Troy Deshaun Braxton
Troy Deshaun Braxton(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette said a Spartanburg man has been sentenced to a total of 43 years in prison for crimes committed in 2020 through 2021.

According to Solicitor Barnette, 31-year-old Troy Deshaun Braxton pleaded guilty on March 15, 2023 to the following charges:

  • Voluntary manslaughter
  • (5 counts) Armed robbery
  • (2 counts) Possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime
  • Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
  • Failure to stop for blue lights
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

The solicitor’s office said on Jan. 1, 2020, Braxton went into the Donnette Bar and Grill on Asheville Highway with a small bag on his chest. He proceeded to play a game before pulling a pistol and robbing three men at gunpoint. Braxton fled the scene in blue Crown Victoria that was shot at by one of the victims.

Officials said Braxton was then involved in the robbery and killing of Juan Booker at Promenade Apartments in Spartanburg on Jan, 10, 2020. Braxton took Booker’s phone and money after shooting him. Video footage from nearby locations assisted the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in determining a white Honda Accord was involved in the incident.

A couple of weeks later, the Sheriff’s Office said they saw Braxton behind the wheel of a white Honda Accord with an incorrect license plate. The license plate on the Honda Accord came back to a blue Crown Victoria. Officials attempted to complete a traffic stop but Braxton fled, stopped the car and led deputies on a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, Braxton dropped a bag that had the smaller bag used during the armed robbery at Donnettes.

The solicitor’s office said Braxton was taken into custody and gave statements admitting to his involvement in the armed robberies at Donnettes and the killing of booker.

In 2021, officials said Braxton and other inmates attacked Jesse Redding at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, fracturing his skull.

