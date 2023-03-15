Stock up on spring, summer kid’s items at Switch-a-roos consignment sale

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Parents in Spartanburg, this could be the week to stock up on spring and summer clothes for your kids.

Switch-a-roos is holding a big consignment sale at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium March 17 through March 19.

The free and open to the public consignment sale specializes in new and gently used children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, baby equipment, toys, books, sports equipment, furniture and more.

If you are a new mom, dad, foster parent or grandparent, organizers invite you to the special presale on Thursday, March 16 at 4 p.m. Click here to register.

Here’s a look at how the main event will run:

Friday, March 17 - 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 - 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 - 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

