‘Wash, rinse and read’: Greenville laundromat to offer entertainment for kids

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families who need to get their laundry done in Greenville will now have a way to entertain their kids.

Laundry Plus, located at 677 Howell Road, just opened a “Read, play and learn” space allowing kids to read and play while parents work to get laundry done.

“If you think about it, you’re in the laundry and it takes about two hours,” said Executive vice president Daniel Muamann. “It’s a perfect match for some activity rather than running around with a cart in the buggy and dumping things on the floor. It’s a creative way to affect literacy activities in your community.”

The laundromat is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until midnight.

This is the second laundromat literacy area in the state of South Carolina. The group just recently opened the first in North Charleston.

