Your questions answered: Chat with trial analysts about Murdaugh case

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After six weeks of breaking down the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, trial analysts Kim and Grant Varner are answering your questions about the case.

Throughout the trial, the father and son attorney duo helped break down major moments in the courtroom on FOX Carolina.

What’s next with the Murdaugh cases in the legal system? Post your questions in the comments and the Varners will answer them in the blog below on Wednesday, March 15 at 6:45 p.m.

