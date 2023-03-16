Clemson basketball’s season ends with loss to Morehead State

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, left, talks with guard Kihei Clark (0) during the first half...
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, left, talks with guard Kihei Clark (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson basketball’s season came to an end Wednesday night as they fell 68-64 to Morehead State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

A 1 seed in the tournament, Clemson hosted Morehead State at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The tigers led most of the game before Morehead State made a late push with about 5 minutes left to take the lead.

Chase Hunter led the way for the Tigers, scoring 18 points on 6-11 shooting. PJ Hall followed close behind with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Mark Freeman led the Eagles with 15 points.

Morehead State advances to the next round of the NIT where they will take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

