Clemson basketball’s season ends with loss to Morehead State

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson basketball’s season came to an end Wednesday night as they fell 68-64 to Morehead State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

A 1 seed in the tournament, Clemson hosted Morehead State at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The tigers led most of the game before Morehead State made a late push with about 5 minutes left to take the lead.

Chase Hunter led the way for the Tigers, scoring 18 points on 6-11 shooting. PJ Hall followed close behind with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Mark Freeman led the Eagles with 15 points.

Morehead State advances to the next round of the NIT where they will take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

