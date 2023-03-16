Dog exposed to rabid raccoon in Spartanburg Co.

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dog is quarantined after being exposed to a raccoon with rabies in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed the case of rabies via testing on Wednesday. The raccoon was found near Strickland Road and Motlow School Road in the Campobello area.

No people were known to have been exposed.

This is the second animal in Spartanburg County to test positive for rabies in 2023, so DHEC is urging pet owners to keep their vaccinations up-to-date.

If you believe you or your pets may have come into contact with this raccoon, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3273 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

