Dog exposed to rabid raccoon in Spartanburg Co.

Generic raccoon
Generic raccoon(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dog is quarantined after being exposed to a raccoon with rabies in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed the case of rabies via testing on Wednesday. The raccoon was found near Strickland Road and Motlow School Road in the Campobello area.

No people were known to have been exposed.

This is the second animal in Spartanburg County to test positive for rabies in 2023, so DHEC is urging pet owners to keep their vaccinations up-to-date.

If you believe you or your pets may have come into contact with this raccoon, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3273 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
Years after Pendleton quadruple homicide, sheriff names persons of interest
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Palmetto's Finest logo
2 Upstate schools named Palmetto’s Finest
Smoke on the Water Not Closing
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s mother asks for donations for independent autopsy

Latest News

Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against...
Cinderella story: Furman fans celebrate stunning 68-67 upset against Virginia
Furman defeats Virginia, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Furman defeats Virginia, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Canton paper mill
NC governor demands repayment following company’s decision to close Canton mill
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Oconee County 13-year-old found