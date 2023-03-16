Emergency crews to hold safety training at Byrnes High School on Friday

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 5 announced that they will be hosting a major safety training exercise at Byrnes High School on Friday, March 17.

Officials said those involved in the drill include dozens of local and state law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS and Spartanburg County Emergency Management.

According to officials, the training will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 .m. at Byrnes High School and the Upward Star Center along Warren H Abernathy Hwy. People in the area can expect to see law enforcement and other emergency officials throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.