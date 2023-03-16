‘I love Greenville’: Local musician pays homage with new song

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you heard? A new song is taking the Upstate by storm and it’s dedicated to Greenville.

Local musician Steve Eager moved to Greenville a few years ago an formed a band during the pandemic to perform front lawn concerts for his neighbors. The band would usually start with cover songs and end with Eager’s original song.

One day while jogging on one of the many trails Greenville has to offer, Eager had the idea to make an original song about his love for the city. Thus, “Greenville” was born.

Steve Eager Music and Friends released a new single and music video called “Greenville” that is inspired by Ben Rector to have an upbeat and joyful sound to it.

The music video features the city’s most well-known downtown spots like Falls Park, Eugenia Duke Bridge and Camperdown Plaza.

“I‘ve traveled all across the country & seen some beautiful places, but I’ve never found a place I love more than Greenville, South Carolina,” says Eager. “I love the people, the countryside, I love the buildings- I love everything about it!”

Watch the music video:

