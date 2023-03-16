Man taken into custody in Asheville, firearm and fentanyl seized

Gun and fentanyl seized in Asheville WHNS
Gun and fentanyl seized in Asheville WHNS(Asheville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was recently taken into custody on March 14 while officers were investigating a series of violent crimes.

Officers said they were investigating the recent violent crimes when they located Nathaniel Smith and took him into custody near Hendersonville Road at around 1:30 p.m.

According to officers, they seized a firearm and 1.3g of fentanyl while taking Smith into custody. They added that Smith was charged with possession of firearm by felon, felony possession schedule II, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession schedule II and driving while license revoked. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $31,500 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

