McDaniel Bridge in Greenville reopens after closing for repairs in 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that the McDaniel Avenue Bridge reopened Wednesday after closing in July 2022 for repairs.

The city shared the news in a post on social media.

The McDaniel Avenue Bridge closed on July 6, 2022, after an inspection of the bridge showed extensive corrosion on the existing steel beam. Since then, crews from the South Carolina Department of Transportation have worked to replace the damaged beams.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.