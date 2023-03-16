NC governor demands repayment following company’s decision to close Canton mill

Canton paper mill
Canton paper mill(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper sent a letter to Pactiv Evergreen Thursday urging them to reconsider their decision to close their mill in Canton and demanding that they repay the $12 million they received in grants from the state.

In the letter, Cooper urged Pactive Evergreen to explore all options to keep the mill operating, whether through selling it, repurposing it, or reconsidering their decision to shut down the operation.

According to Cooper, closing the mill would violate a contract that two Pactiv Evergreen subsidiaries signed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce in 2015. Cooper said in that agreement, Pactiv Evergreen promised to maintain operations at the mill through December 31, 2024.

In exchange for that agreement, Cooper said Pactive Evergreen received $12 million in grants from the state. He added that they would need to pay back the entire $12 million if they decide to go through with their decision to close the mill.

Pactiv Evergreen announced earlier this month that they were closing the mill as part of their restructuring efforts. Following the announcement, a lawmaker in western North Carolina asked the federal government to investigate allegations that several executives sold off stock days before announcing the closing of a manufacturing plant.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
Years after Pendleton quadruple homicide, sheriff names persons of interest
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract
Palmetto's Finest logo
2 Upstate schools named Palmetto’s Finest
Smoke on the Water Not Closing
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s mother asks for donations for independent autopsy

Latest News

Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against...
Cinderella story: Furman fans celebrate stunning 68-67 upset against Virginia
Furman defeats Virginia, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Furman defeats Virginia, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Generic raccoon
Dog exposed to rabid raccoon in Spartanburg Co.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Oconee County 13-year-old found