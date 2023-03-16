Officials looking for 13-year-old last seen at gas station in Oconee Co.

Monique Claros
Monique Claros(Westminster Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Westminster Police Department and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 13-year-old boy girl who went missing Wednesday night.

According to officers, Monique Claros was last seen at Xpress Mart on East Main Street around 8 p.m.

Claros is described as five foot two and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black shirt, red West Oak Middle School Band hoodie, black socks and black short Vans brand shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 864-647-3222.

