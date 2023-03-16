Police investigating after pedestrian killed in crash near Clemson’s campus
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said campus police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near Clemson University’s campus Wednesday night.
According to the coroner, the crash happened at 8:47 p.m. on Highway 93 near Perimeter Road.
The coroner identified the victim as 68-year-old Robert Barrett. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The Clemson University Police Department is investigating.
