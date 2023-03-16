Silver Alert issued for missing man from Macon County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Wednesday night for 64-year-old Jessie Simmons, a missing man who may be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Officials said Simmons was last seen at the intersection of Fuchs Drive and Highlands Road in Franklin, NC. They added that he was wearing a blue checkered shirt, blue jeans, and socks with sandals.

Officials described Simmons as a white man who is around 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with grey shoulder-length hair.

According to officials, Simmons could be heading toward Belton, South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding Simmons is asked to contact Matthew Long at 828-349-2263.

